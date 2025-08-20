Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PG Electroplast partners with PAX India

PG Electroplast partners with PAX India

Aug 20 2025

To manufacture POS devices in India

PG Electroplast (PGEL) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with PAX India, a subsidiary of PAX Global Technology, to manufacture Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in India.

Under the arrangement, PGEL will manufacture PAX-branded POS devices at its existing facilities, with production slated to begin by the end of this year. This agreement marks PGEL's entry into the payments and financial technology hardware segment, expanding its presence beyond consumer electronics into high-growth digital infrastructure solutions.

Aug 20 2025

