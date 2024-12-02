Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor slips after total sales slumps 7% YoY in Nov '24

Hyundai Motor slips after total sales slumps 7% YoY in Nov '24

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) declined 1.36% to Rs 1,889.50 after the company's total sales dropped 6.9% to 61,252 units in November 2024 as compared with 65,801 units in November 2023.

While domestic sales fell 2.4% to 48,246 units, total exports tumbled 20.5% to 13,006 units in November 2024 over November 2023.

Overall SUV contribution to domestic sales continues to stay strong at 68.8% in November 2024. CNG contribution was 14.4% in November 2024, backed by innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL said, HMILs push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8% of our total Domestic sales. We also bolstered HMILs presence in the hinterland of India, by achieving highest ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1% in November. Our innovative Hy-CNG technology continues to strengthen HMILs CNG sales, with a 14.4% contribution in November 2024.

 

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The car manufacturers consolidated net profit decreased 15.54% to Rs 1,375.47 crore on 7.5% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 17,260.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BJP, BJP supporter

Delhi elections 2025: BJP plays the legacy card with ex-CM sons and ex-MPs

NBFCs, Banks

NBFC's assets growth to sharply decline to 15-17% in FY25 and FY26

Stock market

Market LIVE: Financial stocks keep Sensex muted at 79,750; Nifty at 24,150; Cons Dur, Pharma gain

Spicejet

SpiceJet secures rights to operate 100 Haj flights from 4 cities in 2025

EPFO

EPFO update: Aadhaar not mandatory for claims; see full list of new rules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon