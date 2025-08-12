I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.67% to Rs 470.05 croreNet loss of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.67% to Rs 470.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 585.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales470.05585.14 -20 OPM %-0.1510.56 -PBDT0.6761.56 -99 PBT-15.5945.34 PL NP-12.9935.02 PL
