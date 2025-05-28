Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 771.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 771.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 26.89 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 771.43% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 215.20% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 108.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.8925.40 6 108.5296.40 13 OPM %5.584.21 -7.205.89 - PBDT1.500.91 65 7.704.54 70 PBT0.700.07 900 4.361.25 249 NP0.610.07 771 3.941.25 215

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Midland Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Midland Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 42.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 42.20% in the March 2025 quarter

KSE standalone net profit rises 83.78% in the March 2025 quarter

KSE standalone net profit rises 83.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon