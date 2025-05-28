Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 771.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 26.89 croreNet profit of Aveer Foods rose 771.43% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 215.20% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 108.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.8925.40 6 108.5296.40 13 OPM %5.584.21 -7.205.89 - PBDT1.500.91 65 7.704.54 70 PBT0.700.07 900 4.361.25 249 NP0.610.07 771 3.941.25 215
