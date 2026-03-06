State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1152.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 57.24% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1152.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.State Bank of India has added around 0.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59055.85, down 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

