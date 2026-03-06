Reliance Consumer Products signs MoU with Finland-based Fazer

To accelerate RCPL's growth in chocolates & confectionary market in India

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland's leading foods company Fazer. As part of this evolution, the two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership in India to produce, market, and distribute branded premium chocolates using Fazer's recipes and high-quality standards nationwide.

The partnership would combine Fazer's iconic heritage brands, innovative product portfolio, and world's finest chocolates, with RCPL's substantial scale and access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India, as well as deep expertise in the Indian market. Together, the companies could have the potential to build a unique position in India's chocolate and confectionery market, which is expected to grow rapidly due to rising consumer incomes and organised retail penetration.

T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, Partnering with Fazer is a strategic step towards introducing one of the world's finest chocolates to Indian consumers. This will also accelerate RCPL's growth in chocolates & confectionary market. By combining Fazer's globally trusted brands and manufacturing excellence with RCPL's local production capabilities, robust distribution network, and deep consumer insights, we are well positioned to bring world-class products to Indian consumers and elevate the overall category experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News