United Breweries Ltd soars 3.22%

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1703.3, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.39% in last one year as compared to a 9.06% drop in NIFTY and a 3.92% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1703.3, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24595.5. The Sensex is at 79408.36, down 0.76%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 11.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50000.8, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98159 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 103.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

