Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 1.69%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 1.69%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1290.5, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% gain in NIFTY and a 5.45% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1290.5, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 22699.25. The Sensex is at 74893.85, up 0.98%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 2.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48354.15, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1295.15, up 1.73% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% gain in NIFTY and a 5.45% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coffee Day rallies after board nod to settle debt obligation of IDBI Trusteeship

Coffee Day rallies after board nod to settle debt obligation of IDBI Trusteeship

Renaissance Global reduces its gross debt by Rs 53 cr during Q4 FY25

Renaissance Global reduces its gross debt by Rs 53 cr during Q4 FY25

Nifty above 22,750 mark; consumer durables shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty above 22,750 mark; consumer durables shares rally for 2nd day

AVP Infracon bags Rs 21-cr LoA for cold storage and warehouse project in Trichy

AVP Infracon bags Rs 21-cr LoA for cold storage and warehouse project in Trichy

Petronet LNG receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Petronet LNG receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon