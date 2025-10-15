ICICI Lombard jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 18% YoY to Rs 820 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6.5/sh

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 7.64% to Rs 2,000.70 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 819.54 crore in Q2 FY26, up 18.1% as against the Rs 693.95 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total income rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 6,582.67 crore, while profit before tax increased 17.2% to Rs 1,077.27 crore from Rs 919.01 crore a year ago. Gross premium income stood at Rs 7,058.66 crore, up 1.6% YoY.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) was Rs 6,596 crore, down 1.86% YoY against industry growth of 5.9%; excluding crop and mass health, GDPI grew 3.5% vs industry growth of 9.8%. The combined ratio rose slightly to 105.1% from 104.5% last year. Capital gains were Rs 236 crore, marginally lower than Rs 237 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

The company reported a return on average equity (ROAE) of 21.4% and a solvency ratio of 2.73x, above the regulatory minimum of 1.5x as of 30 September 2025.

Along with its earnings, the company has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share. It also said that the interim dividend will be paid to the companys equity shareholders on or before 12 November 2025, after deducting tax at source at the applicable rate.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is one of the leading and established private sector general insurance companies in India. It offers a well-diversified range of products and risk management solutions through multiple distribution channels.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

