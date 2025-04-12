Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Jaythari (Deflazacort) Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Jaythari (Deflazacort) Tablets, 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg (USRLD: Emflaza Tablets, 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg).

Deflazacort is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older.

Jaythari (Deflazacort) will be produced at Doppel Farmaceutici S.r.l., Italy facility.

The group now has 424 approvals and has so far filed 492* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ircon International wins work order of Rs 127.80 cr from North Western Railway

Bajel Projects wins power transmission projects worth in excess of Rs 400 crore

Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for Central Railway project of Rs 568 cr

Ashoka Buildcon emerges L1 bidder for Central Railway project

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 132 crore in Q4

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

