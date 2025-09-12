Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 397.90% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 397.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Sales rise 66.93% to Rs 1191.19 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 397.90% to Rs 443.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.93% to Rs 1191.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 713.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1191.19713.60 67 OPM %95.8593.65 -PBDT596.34121.52 391 PBT593.80119.11 399 NP443.7889.13 398

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japan's Nikkei up 0.89%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.12%

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 63.97 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.63 times

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

