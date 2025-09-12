Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei up 0.89%

Japan's Nikkei up 0.89%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Japanese markets rose notably after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato reaffirmed in a joint statement that neither country would target currency levels in their policies.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.89 percent to 44,768.12, reaching a record high with chip-related stocks contributing to the rise. Tokyo Electron soared 5.5 percent and Advantest gained 1.8 percent.

Technology investor SoftBank rose 1.82 percent to extent recent gains following Oracle's upbeat AI guidance tied to the $500 billion Stargate program.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.12%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.12%

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 63.97 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 63.97 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.63 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.63 times

Ester Inds gains after board approves incorporation of WOS in USA

Ester Inds gains after board approves incorporation of WOS in USA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon