ideaForge Technology allots 31,716 equity shares under ESOS

ideaForge Technology has allotted 31,716 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018.
Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 43,04,52,180/- comprising of 4,30,45,218 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 43,07,69,340/- comprising of 4,30,76,934 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid - up.
