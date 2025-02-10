Business Standard

ideaForge Technology allots 31,716 equity shares under ESOS

ideaForge Technology allots 31,716 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
ideaForge Technology has allotted 31,716 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 43,04,52,180/- comprising of 4,30,45,218 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 43,07,69,340/- comprising of 4,30,76,934 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid - up.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

