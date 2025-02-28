Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC FIRST Bank allots 3.55 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC FIRST Bank allots 3.55 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
IDFC FIRST Bank has allotted 3,55,038 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,21,21,67,370/- comprising of 7,32,12,16,737 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,21,57,17,750/- comprising of 7,32,15,71,775 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narmada Gelatines appoints Arun Jaiswal as CFO

Narmada Gelatines appoints Arun Jaiswal as CFO

Tata Power arm bags Rs 632 crore order for solar modules

Tata Power arm bags Rs 632 crore order for solar modules

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 3-cr order for manpower services from CWC

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 3-cr order for manpower services from CWC

Chemplast Sanmar to acquire 18.46% stake in JSW Green Energy Nine for Rs 21.38 crore

Chemplast Sanmar to acquire 18.46% stake in JSW Green Energy Nine for Rs 21.38 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon