IDFC First Bank allots 4.88 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 4,88,260 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.
Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs 73,21,21,67,370/- comprising of 7,32,12,16,737 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.
