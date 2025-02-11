Business Standard

NALCO Q3 PAT soars 225% YoY; dividend at Rs 4/shr

NALCO Q3 PAT soars 225% YoY; dividend at Rs 4/shr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported a 224.5% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 1,582.90 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 488.47 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.27% YoY to Rs 4662.22 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,121.90 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 668.21 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense declined 3.31% year on year to Rs 2,639.41 crore during the quarter. Cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 506.32 crore (down 22.02% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 429.79 crore (down 2.11% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The companys revenue from chemicals was at Rs 2,516.14 crore (up 77.88% YoY) and income from aluminum stood at Rs 2,601.44 crore (up 11.84% YoY) during the period under review.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman-cum-managing director, NALCO, said that improvements in process efficiency, reduction in input costs, and enhancing product quality are crucial for companys success. The performance of the present quarter is mostly attributable to better sales realisation in Alumina & Metal, higher sales volume of Alumina, use of captive coal and reduction in cost of raw materials. Further, he also emphasised that now the companys thrust is on early completion of expansion activities including 5th Stream expansion of Refinery, operationalization of Pottangi Mines, Brownfield expansion of Smelter plant and planned CPP expansion.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY2024-25. The record date for the same is 14 February 2025.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is a schedule A' Navratna CPSE established. It is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Power Complexes in the country. At present, the Government of India holds 51.28% of paid-up equity capital. The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pithead alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha, and the aluminum smelter and captive power plant at Angul.

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) shed 0.05% to Rs 190.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

