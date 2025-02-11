Business Standard

Keystone Realtors Q3 PAT rises to Rs 30 cr in FY25

Keystone Realtors Q3 PAT rises to Rs 30 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Keystone Realtors' consolidated net profit marginally increased to Rs 29.98 crore in Q3 FY25, up 0.33% as compared with Rs 29.88 crore in Q3 F24.

Revenue from operations dropped 10.88% to Rs 464.02 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 520.69 crore in Q3 FY24.

. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 44.69 crore, registering a 32.89% increase compared to Rs 33.63 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA surged 196.7% to Rs 62.9 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 21.2 crore recorded in the third quarter of FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 12.9% during the quarter, compared with 4% in Q3 FY24.

 

In Q3FY25, the company added 2 projects with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 980 crore.

Gross debt stands at Rs 373 crore, and the gross debt/equity ratio is 0.14 as of Q3 FY25. Net Debt stands at NIL at the end of the quarter.

In outlook front, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) real estate industry is on a promising growth trajectory, offering abundant opportunities for the Rustomjee Group. With a strong focus on redevelopment, expansion within the MMR region, and the competitive advantage of our unique strengths, we are well-positioned for sustained success.

Boman Irani, chairman and managing director, Keystone Realtors, said In FY25, the company has demonstrated remarkable progress in terms of Pre-Sales, collections, new project additions and new launches. We are thankful to all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust in us.

As we successfully close out the third quarter of FY25, we are right in line with the guidance we provided, and Im excited to report that our Pre-Sales for Q3FY25 have reached INR 863 Crores, reflecting a 40% YoY growth. In Q3FY25, we also added two new projects, contributing an additional GDV of INR 980 Crores, further reinforcing our growth trajectory. The demand for our products remains robust, and were excited about the strong pipeline of upcoming launches for the remainder of FY25. Our asset-light model, with a focus on redevelopment opportunities, particularly in Mumbai, continues to be a key driver of growth. As the most trusted partner in this space, we are strategically positioned to leverage the vast redevelopment potential in the region.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The stock slipped 3.79% to currently trade at Rs 558.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

