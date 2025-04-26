IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 59.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.51% to Rs 9412.94 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank declined 59.61% to Rs 295.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.51% to Rs 9412.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8220.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.35% to Rs 1490.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2942.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.37% to Rs 36501.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30325.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income9412.948220.48 15 36501.6430325.11 20 OPM %31.3837.18 -33.1438.90 - PBDT344.32948.38 -64 1864.173857.16 -52 PBT344.32948.38 -64 1864.173857.16 -52 NP295.60731.90 -60 1490.352942.35 -49
