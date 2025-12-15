Monday, December 15, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.3, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.02% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% jump in NIFTY and a 10.93% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.3, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 26012.4. The Sensex is at 85193.94, down 0.09%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 4.06% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59389.95, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.31, up 2.12% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 31.02% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% jump in NIFTY and a 10.93% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 48.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Craftsman Automation at 'AA-/A1+'

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Craftsman Automation at 'AA-/A1+'

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

India WPI stays negative at -0.32% as food price deflation moderates

India WPI stays negative at -0.32% as food price deflation moderates

UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Crest Ventures announces joint development project in Chembur, Mumbai

Crest Ventures announces joint development project in Chembur, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon