IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.65, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.48% in last one year as compared to a 22.38% rally in NIFTY and a 11.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.65, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 22354.35. The Sensex is at 73642.41, up 0.18%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 5.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48285.35, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 299.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 424.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.2, up 0.06% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd jumped 20.48% in last one year as compared to a 22.38% rally in NIFTY and a 11.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

