Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 1.3%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.52, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.34% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.52, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 23545.75. The Sensex is at 77416.39, up 0.15%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 6.55% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50440.9, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 620.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 439.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 82.55, up 1.1% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 0.34% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 19.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon