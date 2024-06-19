Business Standard
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.7%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1251.5, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% gain in NIFTY and a 48.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1251.5, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 23559.35. The Sensex is at 77463.83, up 0.21%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 20.98% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19826.65, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1251.5, up 0.72% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 94.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% gain in NIFTY and a 48.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 24.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

