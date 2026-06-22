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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 2.67%, rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 2.67%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.78, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% fall in NIFTY and a 3.22% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.78, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24119.4. The Sensex is at 77186, up 0.5%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 16.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57685.75, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 243.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 311.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 80.76, up 2.34% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% fall in NIFTY and a 3.22% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 41.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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