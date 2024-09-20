Financial Action Task Force lauds India's efforts to implement measures to tackle illicit finance

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has lauded Indias efforts to implement measures to tackle illicit finance including money laundering and terror funding, according to, Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary, Revenue, Ministry of Finance. A joint FATF-APG-EAG assessment has concluded that India has implemented an anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework that is achieving good results. Authorities make good use of financial intelligence and co-operate effectively, both domestically and internationally. India has achieved a high-level of technical compliance across the FATF Recommendations. India has taken significant steps to implement measures to tackle illicit finance.