IEX Q3 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 crore

Indian Energy Exchange reported an 11.01% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.11 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 107.29 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 10.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 145.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.54% YoY to Rs 156.94 crore in Q3 FY26.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 16.36% YoY to Rs 363.14 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations increased 11.72% YoY to Rs 441.34 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 202526.

IEX is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy-saving certificates.

The counter shed 0.97% to Rs 127.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News