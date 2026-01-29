Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IEX Q3 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 crore

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Indian Energy Exchange reported an 11.01% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.11 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 107.29 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 10.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 145.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.54% YoY to Rs 156.94 crore in Q3 FY26.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 16.36% YoY to Rs 363.14 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations increased 11.72% YoY to Rs 441.34 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 202526.

 

IEX is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy-saving certificates.

The counter shed 0.97% to Rs 127.55 on the BSE.

Nifty ends above 25,400 level; metal shares shine

Board of Vedanta appoints Neha Sharma as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit declines 19.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 365.87% in the December 2025 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

