Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 365.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 38.68% to Rs 1288.76 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 365.87% to Rs 145.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.68% to Rs 1288.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 929.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1288.76929.33 39 OPM %18.7012.34 -PBDT261.86114.82 128 PBT178.5645.93 289 NP145.1231.15 366
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST