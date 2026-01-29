Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 365.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 365.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 38.68% to Rs 1288.76 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 365.87% to Rs 145.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.68% to Rs 1288.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 929.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1288.76929.33 39 OPM %18.7012.34 -PBDT261.86114.82 128 PBT178.5645.93 289 NP145.1231.15 366

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 131.25% in the December 2025 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 131.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Summit Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Summit Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 36.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 36.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance