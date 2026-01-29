Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 365.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.68% to Rs 1288.76 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 365.87% to Rs 145.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.68% to Rs 1288.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 929.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1288.76929.3318.7012.34261.86114.82178.5645.93145.1231.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News