Arkade Developers consolidated net profit declines 19.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arkade Developers declined 19.53% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 196.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.196.73224.6227.3627.1456.0968.0953.3566.6540.3050.08

