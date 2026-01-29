Board of Vedanta appoints Neha Sharma as Group Chief Human Resources Officer
At meeting held on 29 January 2026The board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 29 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Neha Sharma as Group Chief Human Resource Officer and designated her as Senior Management Personnel at Vedanta effective 10 February 2026.
The board has taken on record the resignation of Madhu Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company from the said position effective from close of business hours on 31 January 2026.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:16 PM IST