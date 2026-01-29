BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 162.16 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 2.21% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 162.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.162.16147.5923.7724.4535.4332.9221.1222.2617.6117.23

