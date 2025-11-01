Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 717.34 croreNet profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 29.63% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 717.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 670.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales717.34670.75 7 OPM %21.2118.29 -PBDT136.10120.60 13 PBT35.5128.12 26 NP17.8513.77 30
