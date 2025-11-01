Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 43.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 1679.33 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 43.26% to Rs 55.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 1679.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1576.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1679.331576.17 7 OPM %8.867.90 -PBDT137.50110.92 24 PBT68.9447.78 44 NP55.5038.74 43
