IFCI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

IFCI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 407.18 crore

Net profit of IFCI reported to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 108.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 407.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 387.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales407.18387.80 5 OPM %47.3045.81 -PBDT125.9060.47 108 PBT104.4640.40 159 NP39.95-108.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

