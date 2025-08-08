Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 62.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 103792.00 croreNet profit of Tata Motors declined 62.68% to Rs 3924.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10514.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 103792.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106399.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales103792.00106399.00 -2 OPM %9.8514.33 -PBDT10937.0015416.00 -29 PBT5617.008851.00 -37 NP3924.0010514.00 -63
