A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 848.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 327.99% to Rs 60.56 croreNet profit of A B Infrabuild rose 848.15% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 327.99% to Rs 60.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales60.5614.15 328 OPM %15.8722.76 -PBDT8.151.91 327 PBT6.980.67 942 NP5.120.54 848
