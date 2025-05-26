IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 32.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 448.53 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories declined 32.78% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 448.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.37% to Rs 42.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 1653.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1639.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales448.53393.94 14 1653.031639.49 1 OPM %7.418.83 -7.789.42 - PBDT32.7538.65 -15 132.28162.10 -18 PBT12.7921.20 -40 59.5497.83 -39 NP8.4312.54 -33 42.9881.67 -47
