Friday, February 27, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFSCA grants certificate of registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC)

IFSCA grants certificate of registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC)

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

To operate as a TechFin and Ancillary Services Provider

KFin Technologies announced that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has granted the Certificate of Registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to operate as a TechFin and Ancillary Services Provider under the IFSCA Act, 2019 read with the IFSCA (TechFin and Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ather Energy allots 40,735 equity shares under ESOP

Ather Energy allots 40,735 equity shares under ESOP

Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans rises on monthly basis to 8.67% in Jan-26

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans rises on monthly basis to 8.67% in Jan-26

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscribed 1.14 times

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscribed 1.14 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict