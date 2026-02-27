IFSCA grants certificate of registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC)
To operate as a TechFin and Ancillary Services ProviderKFin Technologies announced that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has granted the Certificate of Registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to operate as a TechFin and Ancillary Services Provider under the IFSCA Act, 2019 read with the IFSCA (TechFin and Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2025.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:16 PM IST