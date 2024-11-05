Business Standard
Sensex slips 374 pts; consumer durables stocks slide

Sensex slips 374 pts; consumer durables stocks slide

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with moderate losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Consumer Durables shares extended losses for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE, Sensex declined 374.05 points or 0.48% to 78,404.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 111.10 points or 0.46% to 23,884.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.84%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,986 shares rose and 1,817 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.21% to 17.05. The Nifty 31 October 2024 futures were trading at 23,997.05, at a premium of 112.8 points as compared with the spot at 23,884.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 November 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 27.8 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 40 lakh contracts were seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.99% to 38,748.65. The index declined 2.03% in two trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.25%), V-Guard Industries (down 2.13%), Havells India (down 1.76%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.65%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.42%), Voltas (down 0.78%), Titan Company (down 0.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.4%), Bata India (down 0.12%) declined.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (up 2.28%), Rajesh Exports (up 1.36%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 1.29%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight :

JK Paper fell 0.54% after its consolidated net profit tumbled 57.84% to Rs 128.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 305.68 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,682.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporations (IRCTC) rose 0.46%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.47% to Rs 307.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 7.21% to Rs 1,064 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 992.40 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for financial year 2024-25 and has set the record date on 17 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

