IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 28.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 125.04 croreNet profit of IKIO Lighting declined 28.78% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 125.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.04117.92 6 OPM %17.7622.67 -PBDT23.0329.72 -23 PBT16.5226.07 -37 NP12.9918.24 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content