Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 22.29 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.2917.60 27 OPM %3.995.06 -PBDT0.530.49 8 PBT0.280.24 17 NP0.190.13 46
