IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 52.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.29% to Rs 5.20 croreNet profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 52.91% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.29% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.2011.63 -55 OPM %-2.50-11.95 -PBDT3.321.82 82 PBT3.251.76 85 NP1.052.23 -53
