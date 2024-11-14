DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 17.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 130.32 croreNet profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 17.89% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 130.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales130.32110.43 18 OPM %4.934.81 -PBDT5.114.36 17 PBT4.984.20 19 NP3.693.13 18
