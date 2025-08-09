Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.50% to Rs 148.10 croreNet profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 32.70% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.50% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales148.10183.98 -20 OPM %49.0259.86 -PBDT71.63112.16 -36 PBT45.9791.05 -50 NP44.3165.84 -33
