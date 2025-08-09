TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit rises 984.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 2592.31 croreNet profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions rose 984.28% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 2592.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2539.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2592.312539.39 2 OPM %6.837.16 -PBDT325.23148.90 118 PBT194.7613.76 1315 NP70.376.49 984
