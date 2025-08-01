Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD says rainfall in Aug-Sept this year expected to be more than 106% of the long period average

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that above Normal rainfall (>106% of Long Period Average (LPA)) is most likely over the country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) 2025. During the second half of the monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, some isolated regions of central India and south western parts of peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely. During August 2025, rainfall over the country is likely to be within the normal range (94% to 106% of the LPA. Normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over many parts of the country except many parts of central India, western parts of peninsular India, northeast India and some parts of east and northwest India where it is likely to be below normal.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

