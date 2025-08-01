Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 29.70 croreNet profit of Sah Polymers rose 175.86% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 29.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.7029.11 2 OPM %2.395.39 -PBDT1.571.09 44 PBT0.930.46 102 NP0.800.29 176
