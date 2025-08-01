Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 24.67 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 25.81% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.6724.78 0 OPM %29.5932.81 -PBDT7.028.35 -16 PBT4.606.33 -27 NP3.454.65 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content