Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMF lifts India growth projection to 6.6% for 2025

IMF lifts India growth projection to 6.6% for 2025

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund lifted the global growth forecast for this year and next but warned that the policy uncertainty remains high. In India, growth is projected to be 6.6 percent in 2025 and 6.2 percent in 2026, IMF said. Compared with the July WEO Update, this is an upward revision for 2025, with carryover from a strong first quarter more than offsetting the increase in the US effective tariff rate on imports from India since July, and a downward revision for 2026, the fund noted. Compared with the pre-tariff forecast in October 2024, growth is projected to be cumulatively 0.2 percentage point lower.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Cyient DLM Q2 PAT climbs 108% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Cyient DLM Q2 PAT climbs 108% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Wall Street Rebounds From Sharp Drop as Financial Stocks Rally Despite US-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street Rebounds From Sharp Drop as Financial Stocks Rally Despite US-China Trade Tensions

Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon