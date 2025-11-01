Incap standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 6.23 croreNet profit of Incap declined 51.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.237.09 -12 OPM %8.038.60 -PBDT0.390.54 -28 PBT0.220.45 -51 NP0.220.45 -51
