Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Atul Auto reported an 5.08% rise in total sales to 4,012 units in October 2025 as against 3,818 units sold in October 2024.

The companys domestic sales increased 7.59% to 3,543 units in October 2025, compared to 3,293 units posted in October 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

Atul Auto rose 1.13% to Rs 447.30 after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 171.05% to Rs 2.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 0.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 12.99% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 152.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

The scrip rose 0.04% to end at Rs 484.10 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon