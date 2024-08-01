Incap standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 4.66 croreNet profit of Incap rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.664.88 -5 OPM %7.514.51 -PBDT0.320.23 39 PBT0.230.15 53 NP0.230.15 53
